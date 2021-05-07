Health Ministry:65 new coronavirus cases recorded, 234 patients recover, 8 pass away

Health Ministry said on Friday that 65 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, while 234 coronavirus patients recovered and 8 others passed away

In a statement to SANA, the Ministry added that the total number of coronavirus infections recorded in Syria till now has reached up to 23,256 of which 18166 have recovered, while 1,639 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd, 2020 for a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was registered on 29th of the same month