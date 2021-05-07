With wide popular participation, a march sets off in Damascus to commemorate International Quds Day

Under the title “Jerusalem is closer”, a march to commemorate the International Quds Day set off in Damascus on Friday from entrance to al -Hamidiyah Souq towards the Umayyad Mosque, with widespread popular participation

The march will be followed by a central festival that includes several speeches on that occasion and a final statement for the participants in the presence of leaders of Syrian and Palestinian parties, figures and a number of representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Damascus

International Quds Day is observed on the last Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan every year in all parts of the world in solidarity with the Palestinian people