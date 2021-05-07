Health Ministry:70 new coronavirus cases recorded, 207 patients recover, 6 pass away

Health ministry said on Thursday that 70 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, while 207 coronavirus patients recovered and 6 others passed away

In a statement to SANA, the Ministry added that the total number of coronavirus infections recorded in Syria till now has reached up to 23,191 of which 17,932 have recovered, while 1,631 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on march 22nd, 2020 for a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was registered on 29th of the same month