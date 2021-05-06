President al-Assad receives a message from Iraqi Prime Minister on bilateral relations

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday received a message from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, conveyed by Faleh Al-Fayyad, Head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, regarding bilateral relations, issues of mutual concern, and developments on the political and security levels, especially the anti-terrorism process, and the existing cooperation between the two countries to confront it and eliminate the remaining terrorist outposts in the border region

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged view pints on the situation in the region, the challenges it faces, and the importance of continuing Syrian-Iraqi coordination and consultation in various fields, which constitutes a factor of strength for the two brotherly countries and peoples in facing these challenges