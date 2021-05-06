Syria.Millenium

Supreme Constitutional Court receives 6 applications of complaint by candidates to run for President

Chief of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Mohammad Jihad al-Laham, announced on Thursday that the court received 6 applications of complaint by the candidates whose applications to run for President were rejected by the court

“The court has received 6 applications of complaints… the court’s general panel will meet and give decision in those applications and the specified legal durations,” al-Laham told SANA in a statement

On May 3rd, the Court decided in its initial declaration to accept the candidacy applications of Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai to run for president

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

President al-Assad receives a message from Iraqi Prime Minister on bilateral…

Syria.Millenium

Emirati medical aid plane arrives in Damascus to help fight coronavirus

Syria.Millenium

Presence of US troops in Syria illegitimate, Russia says

Syria.Millenium

Worldwide coronavirus infections exceed 155 million