Authorities seize amounts of weapons and ammunition in Daraa eastern countryside and al-Lajat Badia

SANA reporter in Daraa said that the competent authorities seized amounts of weapons and ammunition hidden inside the hideouts of the terrorist groups in Daraa eastern countryside and in al-Lajat Badia

The reporter added that the weapons seized included light and medium weapons, mortar shells, tanks chargers, Malyutka and Konkurs missiles, in addition to amounts of various kinds of ammunition