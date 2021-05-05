Syria.Millenium

Authorities seize amounts of weapons and ammunition in Daraa eastern countryside and al-Lajat Badia

 Competent authorities in Daraa seized weapons and ammunition in the hideouts of the terrorist groups in Daraa eastern countryside and in al-Lajat Badia

SANA reporter in Daraa said that the competent authorities seized amounts of weapons and ammunition hidden inside the hideouts of the terrorist groups in Daraa eastern countryside and in al-Lajat Badia

The reporter added that the weapons seized included light and medium weapons, mortar shells, tanks chargers, Malyutka and Konkurs missiles, in addition to amounts of various kinds of ammunition

 

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Hasaka plunges into darkness for seventh day in a row due to power outage after…

Syria.Millenium

Two QSD militia gunmen killed east of Raqqa

Syria.Millenium

Turkish occupation mercenaries kidnap a number of civilians, among them women in…

Syria.Millenium

Worldwide coronavirus death toll reaches about 100 thousand persons in a week