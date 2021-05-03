Syrian students in France and associations call for lifting unilateral coercive measures on Syria

National Union for Syrian Students in France, the Syrian Patriots’ Union, and the French-Syrian Solidarity and Assistance Society in Marseille called for lifting the unilateral Western coercive measures imposed on Syria

In letters addressed to the Papal Embassy in Paris and the representative of the European Union in France and the United Nations’ Office in Geneva, The Syrian Students and other Associations underlined that those measures are unfair and inhuman which contradict the universal recommendations for human rights and the United Nations Charter, as well as they deprive Syrians from meeting their living needs and severely hinder the reconstruction of the country

They stressed that the Syrian people carried on a war against terrorism on behalf of the entire world, and yet they found themselves facing huge and tragic economic measures imposed on them that prolonged their suffering