Supreme Constitutional Court: three candidacy applications to run for president accepted

The Supreme Constitutional Court announced Monday that three candidacy applications for running president are accepted and the rest are rejected for not meeting the constitutional and legal conditions

Head of the Court Mohammad Jihad al-Lahham said in a press conference that the Court decided in its initial declaration to accept the candidacy applications of Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai to run for president and to reject the rest applications for not meeting the constitutional and legal conditions

Al-Lahham pointed out that those whose applications were rejected have the right to appeal to the Court within three days starting from Tuesday morning on May 4