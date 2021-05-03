Grospic: Presidential elections a constitutional and sovereign right of Syrian people

Head of the Czech Parliamentary Committee for Friendship with Syria Stanislav Grospic stressed that the Presidential elections is a constitutional and sovereign right of the Syrian people through which they choose their leadership and determine the future of their country by themselves

The Czech Parliamentary Committee for Friendship with Syria is highly appreciated the successes that the Syrian people have achieved in their struggle against terrorism, the huge sacrifices they offered and solid will they showed for more than ten years in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their country, Grospic added in a letter

He indicated that the members of the group, as friends to Syria and members of a state that is one of the EU countries, sent lately a letter to the EU commission in which they condemned the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the EU on Syria and called to immediately cancel these measures as they are considered as criminal measures