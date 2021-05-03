Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 80 new coronavirus recorded, 179 patients recover, 5 pass away

 Health Ministry announced Sunday that 80 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the country, 179 patients have recovered and 5 have passed away

The Ministry, in a statement to SANA, said that the total number of coronavirus infections in the country reached up to 22,898, of which 17,171 cases have recovered and 1,603 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in the country on March 22nd last year, while the first fatality was registered on 29th of the same month

