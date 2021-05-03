Syria.Millenium

Two persons, one of them a terrorist, killed in explosion of motorbike in Raqqa

Two persons, one of them affiliated to Turkish occupation mercenaries, were killed and 5 civilians were injured in a blast of a motorbike bomb in the town of Sluk in Raqqa northern countryside occupied by Turkish occupation forces and terrorist groups

local sources said that a motorbike bomb went off on Sunday in al-Sina’a area in Suluk town of Tal Abyad area in the northern countryside of Raqqa, killing a terrorist and the bike driver, and injuring a number of civilians

The sources added that the blast caused material damage to the properties and the residential houses

