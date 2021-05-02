Syria.Millenium

Citizen martyred in landmine blast left behind by terrorists in Hama countryside

 A citizen was martyred on Sunday in landmine blast left behind by Daesh terrorist organization in farms of Rahjan town in the vicinity of Salamiya town in Hama countryside

A source in Hama Police Command said in statement to SANA reporter that a land mine left behind by Daesh terrorists went off in a private car in farms of Rahjan town in Salamiya countryside, claiming the life of a civilian and causing material damage to the car

On Monday, a citizen was martyred in landmine blast left behind by terrorist organizations in farms of Jubbayn village in Hama northern countryside

