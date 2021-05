President al-Assad grants general amnesty for crimes committed before May 2nd

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Sunday legislative Decree No. 13 for 2021 granting a general amnesty for crimes committed before May 2nd , 2021

The amnesty includes full punishment for misdemeanors, contraventions, measures of reforms and patronage for the juveniles, interior and external fleeing from military service, some of temporary criminal penalties, crimes of juveniles and other crimes