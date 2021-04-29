Two militants linked to Turkish occupation killed in Jarabulus

Two militants linked to Turkish occupation were killed in Jarablus city in Aleppo northern countryside

Local sources told SANA that infighting between the Turkish occupation’s mercenaries of terrorist organizations in the areas dominated by the occupation and its terrorists in Aleppo northern countryside took the form of exchanged assassinations

The sources added that two terrorists were shot to death through machinegun in Jarablus city