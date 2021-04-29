Syria.Millenium

Two militants linked to Turkish occupation killed in Jarabulus

Two militants linked to Turkish occupation were killed in Jarablus city in Aleppo northern countryside

Local sources told SANA that infighting between the Turkish occupation’s mercenaries of terrorist organizations in the areas dominated by the occupation and its terrorists in Aleppo northern countryside took the form of exchanged assassinations

The sources added that two terrorists were shot to death through machinegun in Jarablus city

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Syrian-Iraqi talks to enhance cooperation in oil and energy sectors

Syria.Millenium

Sei village in Sweida : fascinating picture that attracts visitor with its scenic…

Syria.Millenium

Syrian students in India call for removing coercive measures imposed on Syria

Syria.Millenium

Sabbagh: Syria determined to improve humanitarian situation for its citizens