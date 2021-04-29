Sabbagh: Syria determined to improve humanitarian situation for its citizens

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, affirmed that Syria is going ahead in improving the humanitarian situation to its citizens and supporting the efforts of delivering assistance to people in need

“Syria has continued its constructive cooperation with UN agencies and partners to improve the humanitarian situation and deliver the humanitarian assistance to needy people… Syria, two days ago, addressed two messages to UN secretary general and President of Security council around its detailed notices regarding the context of the 72nd report of the UN Secretary general about the humanitarian file, reiterating rejection of the mechanism of delivering aid through borders as this mechanism violates Syria’s sovereignty,” Sabbagh said during a Security council session via video

Sabbagh pointed out that one of the main challenges facing humanitarian access is the hindering role of the Turkish occupation forces and the terrorist organizations affiliated to them who have prevented a joint convoy from arriving in the city of al-Atarib

He added that the Turkish regime continues using drinking water as a weapon against civilians in Hasaka where it cut off drinking water, for the 23rd time, coming from Alouk station to the city and its surrounding for sixteen days, causing more than one million Syrians to suffer from thirst

Sabbagh reiterated Syria’s commitment to a political process with Syrian ownership and leadership facilitated by the UN represented by its special envoy, Geir Pedersen, in light of full respect for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity

He stressed that the success of the work of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution requires respecting its rules of procedures that have been agreed upon, and rejecting any foreign interference in its work

Sabbagh clarified that millions of Syrians, inside and outside the country, will go to the polls next month to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential elections

He affirmed that those elections are a sovereign constitutional entitlement which is consistent with the state’s task to ensure that its institutions fulfill their constitutional duties and move forwards towards completing other duties, including liberating the land from the remaining terrorist organizations, putting an end the illegitimate foreign military presence, restoring security and stability, and rehabilitating what has been destroyed by terrorism