Iranian journalist: presidential elections evidence on strength of the Syrian state institutions

Iranian journalist, Ahmed Rida Rouhallah Zad affirmed that holding the presidential elections as schedule is evidence on the strength and firmness of state institutions in Syria

Ruhollah Zad, Deputy Director of al-Quds News Agency, Secretary of the Political Committee of the Association for the Defense of the Palestinian People, told SANA correspondent in Tehran that holding elections in Syria is an embodiment of democracy and popular sovereignty and an assertion that the Syrian people are the ones who decide the future of their country, defying all circumstances and pressures

He added that some countries oppose holding those elections because they reflect the victories achieved by the Syrian people in the face of their terrorist plots