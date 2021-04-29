Syria.Millenium

Iranian journalist: presidential elections evidence on strength of the Syrian state institutions

Iranian journalist, Ahmed Rida Rouhallah Zad affirmed that holding the presidential elections as schedule is evidence on the strength and firmness of state institutions in Syria

Ruhollah Zad, Deputy Director of al-Quds News Agency, Secretary of the Political Committee of the Association for the Defense of the Palestinian People, told SANA correspondent in Tehran that holding elections in Syria is an embodiment of democracy and popular sovereignty and an assertion that the Syrian people are the ones who decide the future of their country, defying all circumstances and pressures

He added that some countries oppose holding those elections because they reflect the victories achieved by the Syrian people in the face of their terrorist plots

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Sabbagh: Syria determined to improve humanitarian situation for its citizens

Syria.Millenium

Arab Parliamentary Union strongly denounces Turkish occupation practices of cutting…

Syria.Millenium

Supreme Constitutional Court receives box of handwritten support from People’s…

Syria.Millenium

Israeli forces arrest four Palestinians in West Bank