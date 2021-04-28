People’s Assembly unanimously agrees to invite some parliaments to keep up with Presidential elections

According to SANA correspondent Parliaments that will be invited are from Algeria, Oman, Mauritania, Russia, Iran, Armenia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Belarus, South Africa, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Bolivia

The date set for the elections for the Syrian citizens who are not residing on the Syrian territories is on May 20, while it is on May 26th for the Syrian citizens residing on the Syrian lands