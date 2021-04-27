A Civilian martyred in blast of a land mine left behind by terrorists in Hama countryside

a civilian was martyred in blast of a land mine left behind by terrorist organizations in the farms of al-Jbeen village in the northern countryside of Hama

A police Sources told SANA reporter that a mine left behind by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists exploded on Tuesday in the farms of al-Jbeen village to the north of Mahardeh town while a farmer was plowing the land with his agricultural tractor, claiming his life immediately