Syria.Millenium

A Civilian martyred in blast of a land mine left behind by terrorists in Hama countryside

a civilian was martyred in blast of a land mine left behind by terrorist organizations in the farms of al-Jbeen village in the northern countryside of Hama

A police Sources told SANA reporter that a mine left behind by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists exploded on Tuesday in the farms of al-Jbeen village to the north of Mahardeh town while a farmer was plowing the land with his agricultural tractor, claiming his life immediately

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Russian Defense Ministry observes 34 terrorist attacks from de-escalation zone in…

Syria.Millenium

President al-Assad condoles Iraqi President over victims of hospital fire, prays for…

Syria.Millenium

People’s Assembly receives twelve notifications on new applications to running for…

Syria.Millenium

Syrian Expatriates Association in Belgium and Luxemburg calls for lifting Western…