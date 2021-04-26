Health Ministry: 130 New Coronavirus Cases Registered, 184 Patients Recovered, 11 Passed Away

Health Ministry stated on Monday that 130 new coronavirus cases were recorded, while 184 cases recovered and 11 patients passed away

The Ministry in a statement to SANA, said that the total number of coronavirus infections has reached up till now to 22265 , of which 16097 have recovered and 1548 have passed away

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Syria on March 22nd while the first coronavirus death was reported on the 29th of the same month