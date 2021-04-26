Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 130 New Coronavirus Cases Registered, 184 Patients Recovered, 11 Passed Away

Health Ministry stated on Monday  that 130 new coronavirus cases were recorded, while 184 cases recovered and 11 patients passed away
The Ministry in a statement to SANA, said that the total number of coronavirus infections has reached up till now to 22265 , of which 16097 have recovered and 1548 have passed away
The first case of coronavirus was registered in Syria on March 22nd while the first coronavirus death was reported on the 29th of the same month

 

 

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Mikdad condoles Iraqi counterpart for the fire victims of Ibn al-Khatib hospital

Syria.Millenium

For second successive year… Syrian team comes first in remote artificial intelligence…

Syria.Millenium

Syrian embassies complete lists of regestering names of Syrians wishing to…

Syria.Millenium

Popular protests in Shaddadi against QSD crimes