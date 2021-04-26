Mikdad condoles Iraqi counterpart for the fire victims of Ibn al-Khatib hospital

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, expressed deep feelings of sadness and condolence over the victims of the painful fire accident that erupted in Iraqi Ibn al-Khatib Hospital dedicated for treating patients infected with the new Corona virus

Minister Mikdad affirmed in a letter addressed to Fouad Hussein, Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, that the Syrian government and people express their sincere condolence and sympathy to the brotherly Republic of Iraq for the victims of the painful accident caused by the fire

Syria affirmed its solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in that dilemma, expressing confidence that Iraq will be able to overcome this incident which claimed the lives of tens of innocents

The Minister wished a speedy recovery for the injured and wounded