For second successive year… Syrian team comes first in remote artificial intelligence competition of Britain

For the second successive year, the ADA team from the Syrian computer society branch in Lattakia (SCS) gained the first place in the category of ethics of artificial intelligence in the GirlsinAI global competition for adolescents for the year 2021

The competition is organized by Britain remotely during last March, and the results were announced on Saturday to encourage the young generation to enter the world of technology and artificial intelligence

The Syrian winner team includes Ali Saud, Mays Maqaws, Zainab Youssef, Hazar Saleh and Sarah Abdullah

The idea of ​​the project is to help autistic patients and their families discover their creative tendencies by reading and interpreting their facial expressions while showing them different categories of different subjects in a specific style to be encouraged and guided in the right path

Regarding the Syrian achievement, Head of SCS branch in Lattakia and supervisor of the contest locally, Maryam Fayyoud, told SANA that what distinguishes the competition in its current version is the high number of participants which exceeded 3 thousand adolescents from more than 29 countries around the world that have a leading position in the field of artificial intelligence like the United States of America, Britain, India, Russia, Romania, Canada, and Australia, and from the Arab countries were Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Palestine

Fayyoud indicated that the result was not surprising because it is an outcome of relentless efforts in investing the energies of youth and adolescents and guiding them in line with the latest technologies and sciences of the age

In turn, the team leader, Ali Saud, said that the word “ADA” is an abbreviation for the name of the application that they have designed, expressing proud of representing Syria and raising its name at an international competition