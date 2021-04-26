Syrian embassies complete lists of regestering names of Syrians wishing to participate in presidential elections

The Syrian embassies in several countries of the world ended the process of electoral lists for Syrians who wish to participate in the presidential elections scheduled on May 20th

The Syrian embassies abroad and in Beirut witnessed a large turnout for Syrians who wish to give their votes in the elections

The Syrian embassies in several states have opened doors for Syrians willing to participate in the upcoming presidential elections in accordance with the 2014 General Elections’ Law and its amendments