Syria.Millenium

People’s Assembly Speaker announces receiving eight new applications to run for President

People’s Assembly Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh announced that the People’s Assembly received on Monday eight notices from the Supreme Constitutional Court that Mohammad Bashar Fayez Yasin al-Sabbagh, Mohammad Haider al-Shoujaa, Walid Nazem al-Attar , Mohammad Ghassan Ahmad al-Jazaeri , Abeer Habib Salman , Anwar Shalash Al-Qaddah , Ahmed Mohi El Din Al Hallaq and Mohammed Nasser Ahmed Al-Bukai submitted  applications to run for president , raising the total number of the submitted applications up to 29 till now

On April 18th, Speaker of the People’s Assembly announced the commencement of candidacy for Presidential elections as of Monday April 19th till April 28th

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Aleppo.. Plastic exhibition commemorating the Armenian genocide

Syria.Millenium

Presidents al-Assad, Putin discuss economic cooperation and means of confronting…

Syria.Millenium

Authorities seize large quantity of Captagon pills and hashish hidden in a pickup car…

Syria.Millenium

Several QSD gunmen injured in an attack in Hasaka countryside