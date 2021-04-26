Aleppo.. Plastic exhibition commemorating the Armenian genocide

Exhibition of plastic artist, Ani Dishgkinian, which was inaugurated on Sunday on the occasion of the commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the crime of genocide against the Armenian people, included 42 paintings in which the mother monitored those who were displaced and unjustly killed at the hands of the criminals of the Ottoman authority in the hall of Armenian Catholic Church in al-Midan neighborhood in Aleppo

Dishgkinian pointed out in a statement to SANA reporter in Aleppo that she expressed through her paintings the immediate inner feelings of sadness and anger mixed with optimism and hope for the future to obtain legitimate and stolen rights for all Armenians, using dark colors, from which bright colors of blue and white are extracted in a sign of a birth of a new dawn with the hope that the right will return to its owners

Archbishop Boutros Marayati, the Archbishop of Aleppo of the Armenian Catholics, pointed out that the exhibition presented paintings that were drawn in a modern style, heartwarming manner that reflected the human condition of the artist in the war circumstances, to say that “we overcome all these difficulties, promote beautiful innovations, we will never give up, we love freedom and peace, and we will build renewed Syria

A number of visitors to the exhibition expressed their admiration for the paintings that transparently conveyed the artist’s feelings to monitor the suffering of the Armenian people as a result of the genocide and persecution at the hands of the Ottomans

The opening of the exhibition was attended by the Armenian Consul in Aleppo, Armin Sarkissian, and a group of interested parties