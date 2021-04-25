Health Ministry: 136 New Coronavirus Cases Registered, 182 Patients Recovered, 11 Passed Away

Health Ministry stated on Sunday that 136 new coronavirus cases were recorded, while 182 cases recovered and 11 patients passed away

The Ministry in a statement to SANA, said that the total number of coronavirus infections has reached up till now to 22135, of which 15913 have recovered and 1537 have passed away

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Syria on March 22nd while the first coronavirus death was reported on the 29th of the same month