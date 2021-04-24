People’s Assembly receives four notices about new applications to run for presidential elections

People’s Assembly Speaker, Hammoudah Sabbagh, said on Saturday that the Assembly received four notifications from the Supreme Constitutional Court that Ahmad Haytham Ahmad al-Makari, Da’ad Mubarak Kanooa , Muhammad Kamiran Muhammad Jamil Mirkhan ,Hussein Muhammad Tejan, submitted applications to run for president to raise the number of applications to eighteen till now

On April 18th, Speaker of the People’s Assembly announced the commencement of candidacy for Presidential elections as of Monday April 19th till April 28th