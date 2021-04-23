Syria.Millenium

Two children martyred, another injured in IED blast in Swisah town, Quneitra countryside

Two children were martyred, and their brother was injured as a result of a blast of an explosive device in Swisah town in Quneitra countryside

Dr. Hassan Arsan, Director of Mamdouh Abaza Hospital, told SANA reporter that the hospital’s ambulance department received three children, aged 5, 12 and 14, two of whom were martyred, while the third brother’s condition is stable as he has received the necessary treatment

