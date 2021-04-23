A child injured by landmine blast left behind by terrorists in Homs countryside

A child was injured in a blast of a landmine left behind by terrorist organizations in Um Sharshouh village in Homs northern countryside

SANA reporter said that a landmine left behind terrorist organizations went off on Friday morning in Um Sharshouh village, about 18 km north of Homs, causing the injury of a nine-year-old child

The reporter noted that the child was admitted to al-Bassel Hospital in al-Zahraa neighborhood in Homs city