Syria.Millenium

A child injured by landmine blast left behind by terrorists in Homs countryside

A child was injured in a blast of a landmine left behind by terrorist organizations in Um Sharshouh village in Homs northern countryside

SANA reporter said that a landmine left behind terrorist organizations went off on Friday morning in Um Sharshouh village, about 18 km north of Homs, causing the injury of a nine-year-old child

The reporter noted that the child was admitted to al-Bassel Hospital in al-Zahraa neighborhood in Homs city

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Dignitaries and elders of Tayy tribe condemn QSD militia’s attacks against people in…

Syria.Millenium

Turkish occupation and its mercenaries continue cutting off water from Hasaka city

Syria.Millenium

Two children martyred, another injured in IED blast in Swisah town, Quneitra…

Syria.Millenium

Orthodox patriarchates demand revealing the fate of two kidnapped archbishops of…