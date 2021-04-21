Three QSD militants killed in blast of explosive device in Hasaka countryside

three militants of US- backed QSD militia were killed, including a leader by targeting their car in explosive device in the southern countryside of Hasaka

local sources told SANA that three militants of QSD militia, including a leader, were killed in blast of an explosive device in their car near Kobiba area on al-Shaddadi – Hawl road in the southern countryside of Hasaka

Last Saturday ,a leader of QSD militia was shot to death near the town of Al-Sour in the countryside of Deir Ezzor