People’s Assembly Speaker announces receiving three notices on new applications to run for president

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh announced that the People’s Assembly received on Wednesday three notices from the Supreme Constitutional Court that Bashar Hafez al-Assad, Mohanad Nadim Shaaban and Mohammad Muwaffaq Sawwan submitted applications to run for President

On Tuesday and on Monday, the People’s Assembly received three notices from the Supreme Constitutional Court that Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Mohammad Firas Yasin Rajjouh and Faten Ali Nahar submitted applications to run for President