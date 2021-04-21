Syrian community in Cuba: Unilateral Western measures on Syria represent economic terrorism

Syrian students and members of the Syrian community in Cuba have called for lifting the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US and the European Union (EU) on Syria which represent an economic terrorism, affirming that the impacts of these measures affect all the spectrums of the Syrian people whom those states claim that they are keen on helping them

The remarks of the Syrian students and community came in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General through the UN Office in Cuba and to Pope Francis through the Vatican Embassy in Havana and to the UN offices in Cuba, in addition to a letter to the EU Embassy in Cuba

The signatories of the letters called upon the states to adhere to their ethical and legal commitments, and they also called on the Security Council to take deterrent and urgent measures against the terrorist organizations and the states which sponsor and support them in violation of the Security Council’s resolutions related to combating terrorism

The letters also called for respecting Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, and the right of the Syrian people in the entitlements stipulated in the country’s constitution, and their right to choose their leadership and to build their future without any dictations and foreign pressures

The letters urged all the states to engage in a constructive dialogue with the legitimate government in Damascus based on the respect, cooperation and the sincere intentions in eliminating terrorism and achieving security and stability in the region