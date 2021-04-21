Iranian journalist: Presidential elections in Syria embody its sovereignty

Director of Foreign News at the Iranian Mehr News Agency, Mahdi Azizi, has stressed that the announcement of the presidential elections is a categorical embodiment of Syria’s sovereignty and another victory added to the records of victories achieved by its leadership, people and army against the political and economic terrorism to which it has been exposed

“This important announcement asserts the firm resolve of the Syrian people and their leadership to thwart the enemy’s attempts to subjugate Syria, just as the destructive war against it has failed for ten years, and their practices, their economic pressures and sanctions have also failed,” Azizi said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Tehran

He stressed that the constitutional entitlements and the elections are a legitimate and sovereign national right of the Syrian people alone, and no party, entity or state has the right to interfere in them as the will of the Syrian people is strong and will not surrender to the desperate attempts that seek to undermine their resolve and determination to decide the future of their country

Azizi noted that the decisive and broad participation of the Syrian people in the presidential elections will be a declaration of victory over everyone who has gambled on weakening the Syrian people