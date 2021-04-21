Health Ministry: 154 new coronavirus cases recorded, 130 patients recover, 12 pass away

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 154 new coronavirus cases were recorded, adding that 130 cases recovered while 12 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the total number of the coronavirus cases registered in Syria has reached up to 21,433 till now, of which 15,088 have recovered while 1,468 others have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was registered on the 29th of the same month