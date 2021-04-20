Russian Diplomat: Only Syrian people have the right of self-determination

Vice President of Russian Diplomats’ Association, Andrei Baklanov, affirmed that the Syrian people will succeed in running their upcoming presidential elections, adding that they have the sole right of self-determination

“The Syrian people will succeed in running fair and democratic elections just as the previous presidential elections were, as Russian observers affirmed, ” Baklanov said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Moscow, indicating that Syria is a member state at the United Nations and has the full right of self-determination

Baklanov pointed out that Syria is a country of a long history and a civilization rooted in the depth of time