Coronavirus death toll exceeds three million and forty thousand people worldwide

According to the Worldometers Website, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than three million and forty thousand people worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019

The website said that the total number of infections worldwide has reached up to 142,608,268, while the deaths have amounted to 3,040,798, and the recoveries have climbed to 121,022,947

The US still tops the worst affected countries in terms of infections and deaths as it has recorded 581,415deaths, out of 32,454,532 infections

India comes second with 180,550 deaths, out of 15,314,714infections, while Brazil comes third with 374,682deaths out of 13,973,695 infections