Health Ministry: 137 new coronavirus cases registered in Syria, 117 patients recover, 10 pass away

Health Ministry on Monday announced that 137 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country, and 117 patients have recovered, while 10 have passed away

The Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the total number of coronavirus infections recorded in Syria has reached up till now to 21,279, of which 14,958 recovered, and 1456 passed away

The first coronavirus case recorded in Syria was on March 22nd last year to a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on 29th of the same month