Syrian embassies abroad open doors for citizens wishing to participate in upcoming presidential elections

Syrian embassies in a number of countries opened doors for Syrians who wish to participate in the upcoming presidential elections according to General Elections’ Law of 2014 and its amendments

Syrian embassies in the UAE, Lebanon, Russia and Belarus requested Syrians who wish to take part in the elections and have completed 18 years to register their names before April 25th,2021

Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammoudah Sabbagh, announced the beginning of candidacy for Presidential elections, starting from Monday April 19

