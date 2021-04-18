Five civilians injured in IED blast left behind by terrorists in Aleppo city

Five civilians among them a child and his mother were injured due to a blast of explosive device left behind by terrorist organizations in Masaken Hanano neighborhood in Aleppo city

A source at Police Command told SANA reporter in a statement that an explosive device went off in Masaken Hanano neighborhood in Aleppo city, causing the injury of five civilians among them a child and his mother

The source noted that the injured people were admitted to al-Razi hospital to receive the necessary treatment