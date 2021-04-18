Speaker of the People’s Assembly announces opening of candidacy for Presidential elections starting from Monday

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudah Sabbagh announced the commencement of candidacy for Presidential elections, starting from Monday April 19

In his speech at the first session of the second extraordinary round of the People’s Assembly, Sabbagh called on those who wish to run to submit their candidacy applications to the Supreme Constitutional Court within a period of 10 days which ends by Wednesday April 28

“The date of the Presidential elections for Syrians abroad will start on May 20, 2021, while the date of the presidential elections on May 26,” the Speaker of the Assembly added

Sabbagh said that “we are facing the most important constitutional deadline and holding the elections is an honest expression on belonging to the homeland