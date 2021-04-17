Health Ministry: 148 new coronavirus cases registered, 127 patients recover, 14 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 148 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the country and 127 patients have recovered while 14 have passed away

In statement to SANA, Health Ministry said that the total number of infections recorded of the virus till now have reached up to 21004, of which 14721 have recovered and 1437 have passed away

The first coronavirus case registered in Syria was reported on March 22 , 2019 to a person who came from abroad and the first death was on 29th of the same month