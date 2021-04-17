Causalities within terrorists’ ranks in infighting among them in Ras al-Ayn city , Hasaka countryside

Injuries occurred within terrorists’ ranks backed by Turkish occupation as a result of violent clashes erupted among them in the occupied city of Ras al-Ayn in Hasaka northwestern countryside

Local sources told SANA that heavy clashes took place near the National hospital in Ras al-Ayn city between a terrorist group affiliated to the so –called “Soqour al-Shamal” and another group from “Sultan Murad “ terrorist organization using RPGs shells and heavy machineguns . the clashes left losses upon the ranks of both groups

The sources noted that the terrorists clashed with each other due to a dispute over who controls points that are being used to smuggle people to Turkish lands in exchange for money