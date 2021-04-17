“For Syria “Forum in Hungary affirms that national unity achieved great evacuation

Forum of “for Syria “in Hungary affirmed that the Syrian people’s unity was able to achieve the great evacuation and can today confront all conspiracies targeting the country, its sovereignty and independence

In a statement on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the evacuation of the French occupier, Tariq Mayaleh, chairman of the Forum, said that since the achievement of independence in 1946, the Syrian Arab people have been struggling to consolidate national independence, protect the freedom of the homeland and its independent decision, and fight one battle after another against colonial conspiracies aimed at making Syria within the imperialist and Zionist alliances and schemes

The statement clarified that Syria has been able to confront the US-Israeli-Ottoman plot that targeted the country and it achieved remarkable victories against its tools, but despite this, the hostile attack returns in various forms by imposing blockade and unilateral coercive measures to exert pressure on the Syrian people