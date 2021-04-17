President al-Assad receives cables of congratulation from Iranian President and Malaysian King on Evacuation day

President Bashar al-Assad received a cable of congratulation from President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, on the occasion of Evacuation Day, wishing the Syrian people more progress and success

President Rouhani hoped bilateral relations would be boosted in all domains and valuable steps would be taken to prevail peace and stability in the region as well as establishing regional cooperation through investing all capabilities available in both countries

President al-Assad also received a cable of congratulation from his majesty, the King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in which he extended the king and the Queen’s congratulations to the government and people of Syria, on the occasion of Evacuation Day, wishing security, stability and prosperity would return to the country

His majesty affirmed that Syria and Malaysia still enjoy warm and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them in 1958, hoping that these relations would be boosted in the interests of peoples in both countries