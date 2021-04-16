Sabbagh: Western- French draft resolution submitted to Conference of OPCW is a dangerous precedent

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, affirmed that the Western- French draft resolution submitted to the Conference of States Parties in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is a new breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention that market false conclusions with the aim of creating pretexts for committing hostile acts against Syria and encouraging terrorist organizations to fabricate new plays about the use of chemical weapons and accuse the Syrian Arab Army of it

During an informal session of Security Council on Friday via video upon an initiative of Russia, about “Raising the non-proliferation system and protecting developing countries from pressure,” Sabbagh said that the United States, France and Britain exerted pressure to illegally establish the so-called ‘investigation and identification team’ then to cover up its unprofessional practices and later depending on its misleading report to submit a draft resolution to the Conference of States Parties to the organization, are all clear evidence to target Syria by turning the OPCW into a platform to its hostile policies