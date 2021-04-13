US occupation transfers 60 Daesh terrorists from QSD militia’s prisons in Hasaka to al-Omar oil field

US occupation forces transported tens of Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization from prisons which are under the control of QSD militia in Hasaka province to al-Omar oil field on Deir Ezzor eastern countryside

Local sources told SANA that 60 of Daesh “ISIS” terrorists were transported on board two helicopters for US occupation, accompanied by Apache helicopter, from prisons in Hasaka city to to al-Omar oil field, in coordination with QSD militia

The sources noted that the transfer of these terrorists came after they underwent training courses by the American occupation forces to integrate them into the so-called” Tribal Army” supervised by the occupation forces, and led by the terrorist “Ahmad al-Khabil” , nicknamed “Abu Khawla