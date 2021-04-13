Health Ministry: Only way to conduct PCR test for travelers is via electronic platform

-Health Ministry continues to conduct the required swabs for PCR test to diagnose new Covid 19 infection for suspected patients free of charge through epidemiological investigation teams and the communicable and chronic diseases sections at health departments and in their general laboratories in addition to those wishing to take the test for reasons of travel

In a statement to SANA, Assistant Director of Damascus Health Department, Dr. Ahmad Habas affirmed that the only way to conduct a PCR test for travelers is through the electronic platform specified for this purpose, indicating that the date of swab must be set two days before the date of travel