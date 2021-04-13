Lavrov, Shoukry stresses political track is only solution to crisis in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry reiterated the need to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria and preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Lavrov, at a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Monday, said that Russia has a common vision with Egypt regarding commitment to implementing UN Resolution No.2254 and preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, respecting the right of the Syrian people to self-determination

Meanwhile, Lavrov affirmed that Moscow has confidence in the necessity for Syria’s return to the Arab League

In the same context, Shoukry pointed out to the need for Syria’s return to the Arab League to take its historic position and contribute to preserving Arab national security