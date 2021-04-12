US occupation brings out 41 vehicles and tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil to Iraq

US occupation forces bring out a new convoy of vehicles and tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil and a number of trucks from the occupation’s bases spread in Syrian al-Jazeera to Iraqi territories

Local sources in the village of Al-Suwaidia told SANA reporter that US occupation forces brought out a convoy consisting of 41 tankers carrying stolen oil from Hasaka countryside and a number of covered trucks via al-Waleed illegal crossing to Iraqi territory

On Saturday, the US occupation forces brought out a convoy consisting of 18 vehicles of refrigerators, tankers and 4 trucks to Iraq, in addition to three military vehicles of Hummer accompanied by guard vehicles carrying armed men affiliated to QSD militia via the al-Walid illegal crossing