108 new coronavirus cases registered, 117 patients recovered, 10 passed away, Health Ministry says

Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 108 coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria and 117 patients recovered, while 10 passed away

In a statement to SANA, the Ministry said that the total number of infections recorded in Syria till now has reached up to 20,226 cases, of which 14,012 have recovered, and 1378 have passed away

The first coronavirus case in the country was recorded on March 22nd last year, while the first fatality was registered on 29th of the same month