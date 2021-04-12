Digital Transformation Conference recommends breaking blockade imposed on Syria

Participants in the Third Digital Transformation International Conference recommended all institutions and joint Arab work agencies to break the siege imposed on Syria so it can manage to implement the digital transformation

The conference called on the regional office of the Arab Union of E-Commerce in Syria to resume its activities and works, along with the government parties to secure the necessary facilitations and overcome challenges encountered in order to carry out the office’s projects in a way that serves Syria in the Digital Transformation field

At the conclusion of the conference, the participants called for strengthening cooperation and exchanging experiences between Syria, other states and the organizations with advanced experiments in the domain of the digital transformation and expanding the horizon of its strategy at the government services via networking with the ministries and other relevant parties

They stressed the importance of forming a national working team related to the supreme directing committee consisting of sectorial working groups whose task is to follow up on implementing the comprehensive strategy of the digital transformation

The participants called for enabling the digital integrity among the different national sectors in a way that achieves access to carrying out the strategy of the digital transforming in all sectors in addition to studying establishing digital work units in light of the administration reform at the public sector’s parties and agencies, calling for the two ministries of Education and Higher Education and the Scientific Research to adopt digital policy at educating

They also called for launching the electronic portal for communications technology indicators, securing the necessary data in particular those related to the digital transformation and issuing the regulations to accelerate the implementation of the digital financial inclusion in Syria